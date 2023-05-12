X

Bengals schedule features four prime-time games

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Bengals’ full schedule is out, and four prime-time matchups are on tap for the 2023 season – a slate bookended by the two “Battle of Ohio” matchups against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati opens the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland and finishes up at home against the Browns in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined.

Two of the high-profile night games on the schedule will take place at Paycor Stadium, including a rematch of Super Bowl LVU against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN) and a much-anticipated AFC showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5 on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. on NBC).

Cincinnati also plays two prime-time games on the road – at Baltimore on Nov. 16 on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video) and at Jacksonville on Dec. 4 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN).

This is the ninth time in team history the Bengals will be featured on Monday Night Football multiple times in a single season.

The Bengals will play four games in the 4 p.m. slot, highlighted by the already-announced Dec. 31 game at Kansas City on CBS, which marks the fourth time the team will play on New Year’s Eve. They also play at Arizona on Oct. 8 on FOX, at San Francisco on Oct. 29 on CBS and at Pittsburgh on Dec. 23 in a standalone national window on NBC.

Cincinnati also hosts games against Seattle, Minnesota, Houston and Indianapolis in addition to its AFC North opponents.

Here is the full schedule:

PRESEASON (date, opponent, TV network)

TBD, GREEN BAY, Bengals Preseason TV Network

TBD, at Atlanta, Bengals Preseason TV Network

TBD, at Washington, Bengals Preseason TV Network

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 10, at Cleveland, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Sept. 17, BALTIMORE, 1 p.m., CBS

Mon., Sept. 25, L.A. RAMS, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Oct. 1, at Tennessee, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 8, at Arizona*, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 15, SEATTLE*, 1 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 22, — BYE —

Sun., Oct. 29, at San Francisco*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 5, BUFFALO*, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sun., Nov. 12, HOUSTON*, 1 p.m., CBS

Thurs., Nov. 16, at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sun., Nov. 26, PITTSBURGH*, 1 p.m., CBS

Mon., Dec. 4, at Jacksonville*, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Dec. 10, INDIANAPOLIS*, 1 p.m., CBS

TBD, MINNESOTA*, TBD, TV network TBD

Sat., Dec. 23, at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Sun., Dec. 31, at Kansas City*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

TBD, CLEVELAND*, TBD, TV network TBD

