Bengals schedule features four prime-time games

Cincinnati opens the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland and finishes up at home against the Browns in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined.

Two of the high-profile night games on the schedule will take place at Paycor Stadium, including a rematch of Super Bowl LVU against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN) and a much-anticipated AFC showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5 on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. on NBC).