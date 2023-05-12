Bengals schedule features four prime-time games

The Cincinnati Bengals’ full schedule is out, and four prime-time matchups are on tap for the 2023 season – a slate bookended by the two “Battle of Ohio” matchups against the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati opens the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland and finishes up at home against the Browns in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined.
Two of the high-profile night games on the schedule will take place at Paycor Stadium, including a rematch of Super Bowl LVU against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN) and a much-anticipated AFC showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5 on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. on NBC).
Cincinnati also plays two prime-time games on the road – at Baltimore on Nov. 16 on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video) and at Jacksonville on Dec. 4 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN).
This is the ninth time in team history the Bengals will be featured on Monday Night Football multiple times in a single season.
The Bengals will play four games in the 4 p.m. slot, highlighted by the already-announced Dec. 31 game at Kansas City on CBS, which marks the fourth time the team will play on New Year’s Eve. They also play at Arizona on Oct. 8 on FOX, at San Francisco on Oct. 29 on CBS and at Pittsburgh on Dec. 23 in a standalone national window on NBC.
Cincinnati also hosts games against Seattle, Minnesota, Houston and Indianapolis in addition to its AFC North opponents.
Here is the full schedule:
PRESEASON (date, opponent, TV network)
TBD, GREEN BAY, Bengals Preseason TV Network
TBD, at Atlanta, Bengals Preseason TV Network
TBD, at Washington, Bengals Preseason TV Network
REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)
Sun., Sept. 10, at Cleveland, 1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Sept. 17, BALTIMORE, 1 p.m., CBS
Mon., Sept. 25, L.A. RAMS, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sun., Oct. 1, at Tennessee, 1 p.m., FOX
Sun., Oct. 8, at Arizona*, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Sun., Oct. 15, SEATTLE*, 1 p.m. CBS
Sun., Oct. 22, — BYE —
Sun., Oct. 29, at San Francisco*, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Sun., Nov. 5, BUFFALO*, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sun., Nov. 12, HOUSTON*, 1 p.m., CBS
Thurs., Nov. 16, at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sun., Nov. 26, PITTSBURGH*, 1 p.m., CBS
Mon., Dec. 4, at Jacksonville*, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sun., Dec. 10, INDIANAPOLIS*, 1 p.m., CBS
TBD, MINNESOTA*, TBD, TV network TBD
Sat., Dec. 23, at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBC
Sun., Dec. 31, at Kansas City*, 4:25 p.m., CBS
TBD, CLEVELAND*, TBD, TV network TBD
