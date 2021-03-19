Bengals release veteran Geno Atkins; sign offensive lineman

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, speaking to media on a press conference Friday morning, said the team has informed Atkins of their decision -- a difficult one to make for a player who has meant so much to the organization over the past 11 years.

Atkins, a 2010 draft pick by the Bengals, is approaching his 33rd birthday and his production has declined over the past two seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was on contract through 2023 but his release opens up salary cap space, as he was going to count for $14.7 million against the cap this year. He will now account for a $5.7 million dead money hit.