Bengals pick up fifth-year option on Burrow

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 draft, is entering the final season of his rookie contract, but the Bengals have made clear securing his long-term future with the organization is a priority. The former LSU standout was the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a 2020 ACL year to help lead the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati made a similar move with a fifth-year option around this time last year with 2019 first-round pick and left tackle Jonah Williams, who has since struggled with knee injuries and is being supplanted by free agent addition Orlando Brown. The fifth-year option is a benefit for first-round picks.