X

Bengals pick up fifth-year option on Burrow

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
27 minutes ago
Cincinnati working on contract extension for franchise QB

In the first step toward an expected big contract extension for Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie deal, according to reports.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 draft, is entering the final season of his rookie contract, but the Bengals have made clear securing his long-term future with the organization is a priority. The former LSU standout was the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a 2020 ACL year to help lead the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati made a similar move with a fifth-year option around this time last year with 2019 first-round pick and left tackle Jonah Williams, who has since struggled with knee injuries and is being supplanted by free agent addition Orlando Brown. The fifth-year option is a benefit for first-round picks.

Williams is on a much different path than Burrow, though.

Most are expecting “Joey Franchise” to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Philadelphia last week gave Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million extension.

In Other News
1
Young Ohio State WR reportedly entering transfer portal; Buckeye legacy...
2
Dayton native Ron Harper set to receive another major honor
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud’s NFL Draft destination tough to pin...
4
Bengals’ Collins feels ‘great’ as he rehabs knee
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: 10 numbers to know for the 2023 NFL Draft

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top