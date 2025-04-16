Bengals: Locals showcase talent at pre-draft workout

He participated in the Bengals’ “Local Players Pre-Draft Workout” on Tuesday, along with fellow area high school products, such as Lakota East’s Avi McGary and Lakota West’s David Afari, and players from local colleges. And now, they all wait to find out if an NFL team will take a chance on them in the draft next week or through the college free agent signing process afterward.

“I tore my ACL in October 2022, and it was a rough patch for me, but came back two years strong and got better,” said Fall, whose younger siblings attend Trotwood-Madison. “I didn’t hold my head down. It taught me how to work hard, even when the odds are against you. Just work hard and you can climb your way back up the ladder. That’s what I hope to keep doing if I get the opportunity.”

Fall, who was a second-team All-GMC pick in 2019, tore his ACL five games into his junior year at Eastern Kentucky but came back to play all 11 games in 2023, his best season. After playing 27 games in four seasons at EKU, he finished his career at Cal, appearing in 13 games and recording 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The 49ers also brought him in for their “Local Day” workout last week and he’s hoping the scouts at both events, as well as anyone that followed him in college, saw the versatility he brings to the field. He said he felt both of his workouts went well.

On Tuesday, Fall was floating back and forth between the linebacker and defensive line drills, and he is happy playing either position.

“I just kind of adjusted to the scenario,” Fall said. “I think it paid off getting movement at both positions. Hopefully they saw my versatility, where I can drop in and play the run. I’m not scared to put my hands in the dirt, and I’m athletic enough to drop, so that’s what I wanted to showcase today and that I can move around in open space and down in the trenches.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Afari, who played at Miami (2020-21) and the University of Northern Colorado (2022-24), and McGary, a four-year contributor at Bowling Green, also shared similar hopes for what NFL scouts will see in them.

As a running back, Afari has tried to pattern his style after Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions’ first-round pick from 2023. Afari is not just a ball carrier but also someone who can catch passes and help on special teams, and those are all things he said he was well aware the Bengals value.

“I can catch the ball pretty well out from the backfield,” said Afari, a 2020 graduate of Lakota West. “I’m very versatile so I can do everything, slot receiver, punt return, kick return, all that. I just wanted to showcase my ability to do everything on the field.”

“It was a new experience of a lifetime that not everybody gets, so I’m really excited to be out here and prove myself.”

Afari has been working out with his trainer at CT Performance in Blue Ash since his 2024 season ended. He played 25 career games over three years at Northern Colorado, finishing with 889 yards and seven touchdowns on 204 carries and 274 yards receiving on 25 catches.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

McGary, who graduated from Lakota East in 2019, showed off his versatility in college when he made the change from safety to linebacker in 2024. The switch paid off as he enjoyed his most productive season for the Falcons, recording 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack, but he worked out Tuesday with the defensive backs.

“I just hope they see my athleticism and my diversity, ability to play multiple positions,” McGary said. “I was a special teams guy a lot at Bowling Green, so all aspects.”

Like Fall, McGary faced the obstacle of injury early in his career as well. He tore his ACL freshman year, a redshirt season for him in 2019, and then sat out the 2020 COVID season before coming back to play 12 games in 2021 and every game after that.

“My college experience was definitely a grind,” McGary said. “I’m still getting a hold of everything and trying to figure my way around college and I tear my ACL, it’s a big obstacle in the way. Then, new position, so overcoming obstacles was my biggest takeaway.”

McGary, Fall and Afari all said they were fans of the Bengals growing up (though Afari sheepishly noted he also liked the Chiefs), so putting on the stripes Tuesday was a bit surreal.

Regardless what happens next week with the draft process, it was an experience to remember.

“It was awesome, a great experience,” said McGary, who also will try out with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League on April 20. “All glory to God being able to come to your hometown and practice with your hometown team. That’s been a dream of mine always since I was young so it was definitely a great experience. Pulling up this morning, coming around the stadium, it was kind of crazy to be in the position I’ve always dreamed of.”