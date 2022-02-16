Bengals extend Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026 season

Taylor led the Bengals to a 10-7 regular-season record, an AFC North title, the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years and an AFC Championship before Cincinnati fell to the L.A. Rams, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a press release. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”