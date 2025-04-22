Bengals: Dax Hill facing uncertainty heading into training camp

There are questions about how Hill will bounce back on a repaired ACL, on top of learning a different playbook in the shift to new defensive coordinator Al Golden. And, with Mike Hilton still a free agent, speculation suggests Hill could be asked to move to nickel.

Hill said he doesn’t know what position he will be asked to play yet, but a potential move from outside cornerback would mean a fourth role in as many seasons. He often played in the slot at Michigan before the Bengals drafted him in the first round in 2022 as Jessie Bates’ anticipated replacement at free safety.

“We’ll see,” Hill said Monday on the first day of the offseason workout program. “You’ll have to talk to coach about that one, but whatever they do, I’m gonna do it to the best I can, to the best of my ability.”

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t give any hints how the organization views Hill moving forward but said his versatility makes him a unique asset for the defense.

This time last year, Hill didn’t know what his role would be either. His first season as a starting free safety in 2023 had not gone well, and the Bengals signed Geno Stone at that position last offseason.

After the 2024 draft, Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced Hill would be switching to cornerback, but it was still unclear what that meant for Hill because he would be competing with incumbents Cam Taylor-Britt and 2023 second-round pick DJ Turner. Hill won the job opposite Taylor-Britt and was the more consistent of the two early in the season.

“It was great,” Hill said. “I mean, I felt like I was performing well. And, yeah, I mean, I had to get over a few hurdles, but I felt like I got over those as time went on.”

Hill played half of his 14 snaps in the slot during his last game before the injury because Hilton was out, and he looked smooth. Turner, who had started Week 4 over struggling Taylor-Britt, ended up a full-time starter until his season-ending clavicle injury in Week 10.

Now with both players coming back from injury and hopes that Taylor-Britt finds his consistency again, the cornerback spot might actually be the strongest position on the defense.

“The competition is still going to be there,” Hill said. “I think that’s one thing that we emphasize, making each other better in that competition. I think that’s something you need from a defensive standpoint, we face so much like on the field, and you want that competition within the group to get everyone better. So, yeah, I mean same faces, but I feel like it’s a good year, new start, but a great year ahead of us.”

All three could have starting jobs if Hill moves to nickel. Josh Newton also will be in the mix for a role.

Hill would like to think his college experience in the slot would make it a “smooth-sailing transition” if he is asked to switch positions again. He has been open to moves before and said he trusts in the coaching staff to put players in the position that is best for the team and hopefully for himself, too.

There is a part of him, Hill admits, that would like to just stay put for once.

“Ideally, but, you know, coaches have other plans, and yeah, sometimes you have to give up yourself for the overall team, and so sometimes you can’t really control everything, but you do what’s best and keep one foot in front of the other and move forward,” Hill said. “… It doesn’t matter, like that’s who I am. I’m going to sacrifice whatever I need to for whatever the coaches tell me to do. So yeah, I mean, that’s something I can do. I think that’s part of the reason why it’s been done.”

For now, Hill is just studying up on the playbook and continuing his rehab. He’s able to run and has done some cutting and lateral movement, and the hope is he will be cleared for training camp. Hill doesn’t think his injury will impact his ability to play at a high level at any particular position because he still expects to be the same athletic defensive back he’s always been.

The Bengals have a chance to show their belief in that, as they soon need to make a decision on whether to exercise his fifth-year option, which must be done by May 1.

“I don’t even put a price tag or value on it,” Hill said when asked if a fifth-year option would show he is valued. “I think it’s kind of just, you know, if they do it, it’s another year, another year to prove my worth.”