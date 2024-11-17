Bengals at Chargers: 5 things to know about Sunday’s primetime game

It’s an intriguing matchup as the Bengals’ potent offense faces the Chargers’ top-ranked defense, and two talented quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class clash.

Here are five things to know about the game:

1. No margin for error

Cincinnati is hoping to make a run at the end of the season, similar to the one that ended up in a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 when the team won five of seven games after the bye to win the AFC North and finish 10-7.

But to do that, the Bengals can’t afford to keep dropping games. They return to the site of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to start their run.

“This next one is important,” cornerback Mike Hilton said. “Obviously, we’re sitting there at 4-6. We take this ‘L’ on Sunday, 4-7, you pretty much cancel the postseason. But the thing about it, we have belief in each other in this locker room, and we’re still in the fight. We just got to take care of Sunday and go from there.”

2. How good is the Chargers defense?

Los Angeles has allowed a league-best 13.1 points per game, but five of their six wins have been against teams with three wins or less and four of those opponents — the Browns, Titans, Panthers and Raiders — are among the top 10 worst offenses.

Although the Chargers carry some confidence on defense, Cincinnati will be one of its biggest challenges this season, next to the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, to whom they lost in Week 4. The Bengals have the sixth-highest scoring offense, and Joe Burrow leads the league with 2,672 yards passing and 24 touchdowns.

The Los Angeles defense is tied for fourth in sacks (31) and ranks 11th in takeaways (13). Cornerback Elijah Molden leads the Chargers with three interceptions, linebacker Khalil Mack has two forced fumbles, five passes defensed, 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

“They play sound,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Those guys run around and ... they’re relentless up front. They rotate through a lot of guys. … Done a good job of getting pressure on the quarterbacks. Gotten a lot of production with hits and sacks. I think they’re plus-nine in the turnover margin, so they’ve gotten a lot of turnovers in the pass game as well. It’s a good way to play football.”

3. Higgins is back

Taylor said Friday that Tee Higgins will play Sunday for the first time in a month after he missed the last three games with a quad injury suffered in practice Oct. 25. That could be a big boost to the offense, which has found ways to move the ball in his absence but lost two of the three games he missed.

Higgins was limited in practices this week but does not have an injury designation on the game status report for Sunday, and Taylor said he was just being managed throughout the week as a precaution. Higgins told ESPN’s Ben Baby on Friday that he feels “amazing.”

“I’m very excited [to] get back out there with the guys,” Higgins told ESPN. “Just sitting there watching, I hate it, you know what I’m saying? Not being able to contribute to help get a win, it sucks. So I’m very excited to go out there and fight.”

Taylor said he doesn’t have any concerns about how much Higgins can handle Sunday after being out for so long. Whatever snaps he can provide will help give Burrow an important weapon.

4. Closing out the game

The Bengals have faced more daunting offenses than what they will see from the Chargers, but Los Angeles seems to be finding its stride with a healthy J.K. Dobbins opening things up for Justin Herbert’s passing game.

Cincinnati’s biggest concern is figuring out how to close out games, so Sunday is the next test to fixing that. The Bengals have given up 13 points or more in the fourth quarter each of the last three games, they’ve been outscored in the fourth quarter in four straight games and five of the last six, and they rank second-to-last in points allowed in the fourth quarter this season.

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said while Herbert has been playing well in recent games, stopping the run will be the key.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season because of tears in his knee and hamstring, then played just eight games in 2022 because of separate knee issues, and was sidelined last year after tearing his Achilles in the season-opener. Now, he’s played all nine games for the Chargers and has 670 yards rushing and six touchdowns to spearhead the running game, which also features Gus Edwards recently returning from injured reserve.

5. Other injuries of note

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is listed as questionable on the injury report, but Taylor said he expects he will play Sunday. Hendrickson has been managing a neck issue but missed practice Friday and did not travel with the team because of a personal matter. He planned to fly out separately Saturday and the expectation is he will be available Sunday.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. also is questionable as he returns from a knee/fibula injury that kept him from practice two days this week, including Friday. He was limited on Thursday.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee) was limited all week but has been managing pain over the last few weeks with various different issues and still finding ways to play and be productive. He also was listed as questionable, but Taylor said both he and linebacker Logan Wilson (quad) should be good to go. Wilson was a full participant Friday. Linebacker Joe Bachie (hip) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) are doubtful and out, respectively.

For the Chargers, Mack (groin) is questionable after not practicing all week, and defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) is questionable as he tries to make his return from injured reserve. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, who was limited early in the week, returned to full participation Friday following a hip injury and is will play Sunday.

