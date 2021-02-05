Bauer signs with Dodgers three months after winning Cy Young with Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds starter Trevor Bauer signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, picking the defending World Series champions over the New York Mets.
Bauer’s decision means the Reds get an extra pick, No. 30 overall, in the June draft. According to Major League Baseball rules, “If a team that loses a qualifying free agent is a revenue-sharing recipient, and the lost player signs for at least $50 million, the team is awarded a compensatory pick between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.”
Bauer found a new home three months after becoming the first pitcher in Reds history to win the Cy Young Award. His contract is worth $102 million over three years, according to reports, and he has the ability to opt out after each of the first two years.
Bauer will be the highest-paid player in baseball in 2021 when he’ll make $40 million. In 2022, he’ll make $45 million. He made $17.5 million last season with the Reds.
In 2020, Bauer led the league with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), 5.06 hits per nine innings and a .159 opponents’ batting average. He finished second with 100 strikeouts.
Bauer became the fifth pitcher in Reds history to lead the league in ERA and the first since Ed Heusser in 1944.
Bauer, who the Reds acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, became a free agent after the 2020 season. The Reds made him a qualifying offer, which he rejected.