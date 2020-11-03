X

Reds’ Bauer one of three finalists for NL Cy Young

Reds starter Trevor Bauer pitches against the Brewers on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
Winner will be announced Nov. 11

Trevor Bauer was named one of three finalists for the National League Cy Young Award on Monday. No Cincinnati Reds pitcher has ever won the award.

Bauer led the league with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), 5.06 hits per nine innings and a .159 opponents' batting average. He finished second with 100 strikeouts.

Bauer became the fifth pitcher in Reds history to lead the league in ERA and the first since Ed Heusser in 1944.

Bauer is a Cy Young finalist along with Yu Darvish, of the Chicago Cubs, and Jacob deGrom, of the New York Mets. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 on the MLB Network.

Bauer was named the league’s top pitcher in a vote by the players after the season.

Bauer became a free agent after the season. The Reds made him a qualifying offer Sunday.

