Battle of Ohio: 5 things to know about Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game

The Bengals lost to all three division foes in the first matchups of the season but beat Pittsburgh the second time around, and they can do the same against Cleveland.

The Browns have won eight of the last nine games in the series, dating back to the 2018 season, and even Joe Burrow is 0-4 against them. They’ve dominated the past two matchups he played, including a 41-16 loss last November. Burrow and the starters didn’t play in the next one because Cincinnati rested starters in that regular-season finale to prepare for the playoffs.

“We want to run this state, and this is the opportunity to do it,” Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said. “We’ve got to win the North. So, this is one of the ways to go do it. We got to go out there and get the dub.”

2. Can Mixon keep the running game going?

This game generally brings more attention to the opponent’s running game than Cincinnati’s, but Joe Mixon is back after missing the last two and a half games because of a concussion, and he will be looking to pick up where he left off. He exited the game against the Steelers before halftime, but in his last full game, he amassed 221 total yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

Samaje Perine stepped up in his absence, catching three touchdown passes in that win over Pittsburgh, and another standout performance last week against the Chiefs when he rushed for 106 yards on 21 carries.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor made it clear this week that Mixon’s role wasn’t impacted by Perine’s performance the last three games, but he does like having two running backs playing well. Mixon rushed for just 27 yards on eight carries in the last game against the Browns, but had three games over 110 yards rushing against them in seven previous starts in the series.

“I thought I was getting started (before the concussion),” Mixon said. “I felt it coming. It’s a just a little set back. … I know I’m going to be there. I know what I’m capable of doing. Everybody knows that and that ain’t going to ever change.”

A good running game Sunday would help keep Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt off the field, which would be ideal. Chubb is the league’s second-leading rusher and the Browns are fourth overall in rushing offense.

3. Watson shaking off rust

Deshaun Watson is set to make his second appearance for the Browns after returning from an 11-game suspension last week, related to the dozens of female massage therapists who accused him of sexual misconduct.

He was rusty in his debut, a win over Houston in which he threw for 131 yards with one interception, but had plenty of help from the running game, defense and special teams. Chubb and Hunt combined for 136 yards rushing on 26 carries, while Donavan Peoples-Jones had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown and Denzel Ward (fumble return) and Tony Fields (interception return) both added defensive touchdowns. Cade York made two field goals, and the offense didn’t score any touchdowns.

Watson isn’t expected to dramatically change what Cleveland does on offense, but he does add to the running game.

“I think it might be a little bit more of a quarterback run threat, but really, they’ve got the best rushing attack in the league, great offensive line,” defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “I don’t think that they’re going to radically change what they do and put it all on Deshaun’s hands. They’re going to rely on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and those great backs and good receivers and try to make it easy on him.”

4. Burrow watching out for Garrett

Burrow sees one difference in the Browns defense and others he’s faced (and been able to beat): They have Myles Garrett and others don’t.

Garrett leads his team with 10.0 sacks and has caused problems for Burrow in the past, including 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in the previous matchup. In his nine career games against the Bengals, he’s only been stopped from getting any sacks once. Cincinnati’s offensive line has shown much improvement since October 31, but Garrett will still be a unique challenge.

“He’s an elite pass rusher,” Taylor said. “He can move around. Now, he’s played on the left, the right, you can put him over the guards inside. He’s a tremendous player. He’s had a ton of production in this league. He’s always been a problem.”

Burrow is focused on beating Garrett and avoiding turnovers, which also have impacted the start of his last two meetings with Cleveland when he threw redzone interceptions on the first drive of both.

5. Another weapon missing

The Browns’ injury report just listed wide receiver Amari Cooper as questionable because of a hip injury, which would leave them without their leading receiver. Cincinnati has been without its top cornerback Chido Awuzie, a good friend of Cooper’s, since the last matchup with Cleveland. Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in that game.

Cincinnati will only be missing tight end Hayden Hurst, who sprained his calf and expects to miss a “couple of weeks,” but that leaves the Bengals without their top two at that position. Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi are the only other options on the 53-man roster, though the Bengals signed former Giants tight end Tanner Hudson to the practice squad.

“I think that Mitch has gotten better with every single game he’s played here,” Taylor said. “I think he’s really locked in. He has a great understanding of how to improve his game as a tight end. That’s been awesome to see. I think Devin Asiasi has come along as well these last couple of weeks. He’s getting more of a role and more opportunity. … It’s a good group that I see continued development from every opportunity James (Casey) gets to coach those guys. They continue to get better.”

Cleveland was missing tight end David Njoku that time but he’s been back for two games now.

