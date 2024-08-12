Badin’s goal remains the same: ‘Win state’

“We focus on the task at hand,” said Yordy, who is entering his eighth season at his alma mater. “What happened last year is what happened last year.”

The Rams are coming off back-to-back 13-1 seasons and have a 47-4 record the last four years.

Badin opens the 2024 campaign against city rival Hamilton on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

“The vibe has been amazing. Everybody knows that everybody has to step up and do their job,” Rams junior running back Lem Grayson said. “So, we come out, listen to some music and get amped up so everybody can stay competitive. You hear everybody yelling. When we’re competitive, we’ve got everybody working hard. Iron sharpens iron.”

Grayson is the only returning starter coming back on offense. He rushed for 919 yards and 17 touchdowns to receive Second Team All-Greater Catholic League Co-ed accolades as a sophomore.

“It’s just telling me that I have to step up more and more,” Grayson said of his leadership role. “We’ve got a fresh quarterback. He might not know every play. That means I also have to play running back and quarterback. I’ve got to study the playbook, so I know what they know.

“All the spots are open, so if you want to work for it, you’re going to have to push each other 10 times harder. It’s going to make us work more and more and make us better and better. Then you’re going to get the spot. We will see how we feel out there on the field.”

Senior defensive lineman Royce Rachel is a two-time Second Team All-GCL Co-ed selection. He has 113 tackles and 10 sacks for his career.

“There’s going to be nothing different,” Rachel said. “It’s the same goal as always. The goal is to always try and win state. That’s the first thing that comes to mind. Obviously, there are steps to get there.

“This year is an opportunity for a whole bunch of guys to step up. We’ve got a lot of good guys, a lot of good talent, a lot of hard workers. I think we’ll be just fine.”

Seniors Ethan Kent and Sam Von Hagen could play pivotal roles on the offensive and defensive lines.

Junior running back Trent Owens will see his time increase on offense and will be used mostly as a lead blocker. Junior Ben Sakach is back doing the punting duties, while senior tight end Jake Baker could have a breakout season.

Senior Kai Samples and junior Luke Campbell will see time in the defensive secondary.

“You’re going to see a lot of communication,” Grayson said. “Everybody talking. Heads up.”

Other players to keep an eye on are seniors Garrett Konesky (QB), Roscoe Martin (DL), Tristan Tincher (DL) and Xander Arnold (WR), juniors James Brink (WR/DB), Alex Pate (OLB), Declan Brown (WR) and Colt Emerson (QB) along with sophomore L.T. King (RB/WR)

“Everybody is doubting us,” Rachel said of what motivates the Rams heading into 2024. “Especially this year, since we lost everybody. But you’re going to see a high-energy team chasing after the ball, playing two seconds after the whistle, not dirty, but we’re going to play hard.”