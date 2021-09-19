Badin stays perfect with hard-fought win over Ross

“We didn’t expect them to come out in a 3-3-stack,” Vidourek said.

“We were worried about them going over the top,” Commins said. “That’s been a problem for us this year. I think we did a good job covering that.”

The risk there is opening up room for Badin’s ground game. Badin was credited with 249 yards rushing to 135 for usually run-heavy Ross.

Vidourek gave Badin the lead for good with a 19-yard run in the second quarter, capping a 15-play, 92-yard drive that didn’t get off to a good start as Badin was flagged twice, once on the kickoff after junior Sully Spencer gave Ross an early lead with a 36-yard field goal and again on the first play of the drive. Badin converted one fourth down on the drive on senior Jack Walsh’s 3-yard run on fourth-and-one.

After Spencer’s 39-yard field goal try clanged off the left upright as time ran out in the first half, Walsh gave Badin a 14-3 lead with 7:11 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard plunge set up by senior Eric Rawlings’ 43-yard punt return to the Ross 10.

Ross cut Badin’s lead to 14-10 with 4:20 left in the third quarter on senior quarterback Brayden Fraasman’s 8-yard touchdown pass to junior Ryan Iams, who was wide open as he approached the right end zone sideline.

“We still had opportunities,” Commins said. “We had the big pass play for the TD. At times, we moved the ball well, but that’s a good football team. I think the most points (Badin has allowed) is 17, so I guess 10 is a ‘B’ average.”

Festivities included halftime competitions with students from both schools matched up on the field in relay events that included calisthenics, capped with a massive tug-of-war won by Badin in less than 30 seconds.

“That was easy, that was easy,” the Badin student section chanted from the stands.

“This is a big game,” said Commins, whose team is scheduled to open defense of its Southwest Ohio Conference championship with a game against Northwest on Friday at Ross. “I love the atmosphere, but we still have a SWOC championship to play for.”

Yordy, whose team is scheduled to open defense of its Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division on Friday at Carroll, agreed that maintaining focus is key. He mentioned penalties being a Badin issue. His Rams were flagged with 11 for 110 yards.

“I think the noise and everything can make it hard with hearing cadence and things like that,” he said. “We had too many penalties again, but overall, I think the kids did pretty well with it.”

“I felt like we were pretty locked in,” Vidourek said. “It’s always a blast. Now we’ll head back to the hill to celebrate.”

Ross – 3-0-7-0 – 10

Badin – 0-7-7-7 – 21

R – Spencer 29 field goal

B – Vidourek 19 run (Niesen kick)

B – Walsh 2 run (Niesen kick)

R – Iams 8 pass from Fraasman (Neumaier kick)

B – Vidourek 66 run (Niesen kick)

Records: Ross 3-1, Badin 5-0.