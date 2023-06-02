Badin baseball rolls into regional final

MASON — Rodney Rachel hit a two-run homer, Justin Hoevel tossed a complete game with eight strikeouts and the Badin High School baseball team knocked off Lakewood 9-2 in a Division II regional semifinal on Thursday at Mason.
The Rams (29-1) will face Chaminade Julienne in the regional finals on Friday at 5 p.m. at Mason. The Eagles beat CHCA 5-1 in the other regional semifinal on Thursday. Badin beat CJ twice during the regular season, both 3-0 contests.
Badin and Lakewood (12-16) last played in the state finals in 2005, with the Lancers coming out on top 2-1.
Rachel, Chandler Taylor, Kyle Anderson and Chase Luebbe each had two hits to pace Badin, which has won 10 in a row. Rachel and Taylor each had three RBIs.
Lucas Moore singled and Brycen Fox reached on an infield error to start things off for the Rams. Taylor tripled in Moore and Fox to give Badin a 2-0 lead. Rachel doubled the next at-bat and scored Taylor.
The Rams added three more runs in the third when Rachel hit his two-run homer and Anderson scored on a Lakewood throwing error.
Lakewood pushed two runs across the plate in the fourth on Peyton Tichenor’s two-run double that cut Badin’s lead to 6-2.
The Rams got three more runs in the seventh before Hoevel closed it out on the mound.
About the Author