Badin baseball rolls into regional final

The Rams (29-1) will face Chaminade Julienne in the regional finals on Friday at 5 p.m. at Mason. The Eagles beat CHCA 5-1 in the other regional semifinal on Thursday. Badin beat CJ twice during the regular season, both 3-0 contests.

Badin and Lakewood (12-16) last played in the state finals in 2005, with the Lancers coming out on top 2-1.