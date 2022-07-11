Ask Hal: Unheralded member of Big Red Machine was worthy of All-Star recognition

A: I checked with old friend Tom Nichols of the Dayton Dragons, the best baseball media relations director in America, and he said, “With 132-game schedules throughout Single A and Double A, the only Monday with games is on July 4. Triple-A has more games and they do have a limited number of games on Monday, though not many.” So, Matt, why not leave on a Tuesday?

Q: Do the other Reds’ players say anything to a relief pitcher in the dugout after he lets the game get away. — MARILYN, Greenville.

A: They do, but it is nothing disparaging or critical. They either leave him alone or they offer words of encouragement. They all know that it could be them messing up in the next inning or the next game. It is not as if they aren’t trying. They don’t want to give up 450-foot home runs. And if they do, they don’t want to hear about it. They already lived it.

Q: Why is that when baseball expansion is discussed, San Antonio is never mentioned when its population is 1.4 million, seventh in the nation, and dwarfs Cincinnati. — DENNIS, Huber Heights.

A: I don’t think it has anything to do with the Alamo. When you talk baseball franchises, the word ‘Greater’ must be included. Greater San Antonio’s population is 2.5 million, hardly dwarfing Cincinnati’s 2.3 million and far behind Cleveland’s 3.6 million. If expansion comes, and the game’s talent already is purified water, Montreal (4.3 million) and Las Vegas (2.8 million) are the top candidates. Indianapolis (2.4 million) and Columbus (2.1 million) are within the population parameters, but they are too close to established franchises and would never get approved.

Q: Some of the crowd noise sounds fake on broadcasts from Great American Ball Park and I found a YouTube clip where the Reds admitted they pipe in crowd noise, so do they? — RUSTY, Dayton.

A: That YouTube interview was from the 2020 pandemic season when fans were not permitted and, yes, crowd noise was piped in. Not now, though. That’s real crowd noise because during the Atlanta and New York Mets series in GABP Braves and Mets fans were noisier than the home fans and the Reds would never pipe in that kind of cheering.

Q: When there is a replay/review, what views does New York get and is it what the home team sends them? — PENNIE, Springfield.

A: While Bally Sports Ohio has several cameras in GABP, there are others put in by MLB that viewers never see. Those are basically the ones New York uses, with the ability to use slo-mo and zoom-ins. And there are still so many decisions that the call stands, meaning not enough video evidence to overturn calls. At times, even after all the evidence is viewed, they still get it wrong.

Q: Is it time for the Reds to rebrand the “Starfire Bullpen” as the “Dumpster Fire Bullpen?” — JOHN, Fairfield.

A: While the bullpen has been Les Misérables, the entire pitching staff is guilty of ineptitude. As of Independence Day, the staff had the highest ERA in MLB at 5.52, way worse than the second highest, Washington at 5.07. The bullpen has 15 saves and only Washington is worse at 14. And the bullpen has blown 10 saves. The staff has given up 115 home runs, most in MLB. This isn’t a dumpster fire; it is a full-fledged forest wildfire.

Q: What was your total airlines mileage while traveling with the Reds and what was your favorite airline? — CHUCK, Troy.

A: I traveled to all road games from 1973 to 2010. The first few years I traveled on the Reds’ charters; a great airline called Ozark Airlines. When airlines began giving points toward free flights, I began traveling commercial. There was an airline called Piedmont that had a hub in Dayton, and I could fly direct to nearly every MLB city. Piedmont merged with U.S. Air, the hub disappeared, and airline travel became the hassle that remains today. Miles? Who knows? In the millions, I’m sure. Twelve years later I’m still cashing in points for free flights and hotels.