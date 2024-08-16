ANALYSIS: 6 takeaways from Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s latest update

Explore Day explains choosing Will Howard to lead OSU offense

With two weeks to go until the season-opener against Akron, here are a few observations from Day’s press conference:

1. Will Howard is checking off all the boxes.

The Kansas State transfer was not bad in the spring, but he did not knock anyone’s socks off, either.

The same was true on the first day of preseason practice, but he seems to have taken off since then.

That Howard’s experience as a two-year starter appealed to Day when he was in the transfer portal always stood to reason, and the head coach all but confirmed it when announcing his choice.

Day praised him for his presence in the huddle before mentioning his improved knowledge of the offense, throwing accuracy and power on his passes.

2. Devin Brown wasn’t as close to winning this QB battle as he was the last one.

Day casually mentioned Thursday he felt at this point in the 2023 preseason Brown would beat Kyle McCord in the race to replace C.J. Stroud as the OSU starter. There were rumors to the effect throughout August 2023, but such was never confirmed.

While Brown was able to generate big plays, he apparently was not able to avoid mistakes — this August or last — to earn his coach’s trust.

This time around, Day said Howard had clearly separated from the pack.

3. Emeka Egbuka could be Ohio State’s Mr. Everything on offense.

One might expect Egbuka, a senior from Washington, to be getting more publicity this preseason, but at times he has been overshadowed by the quarterback battle, offensive line questions and the pair of all-conference runners Ohio State will have in the backfield.

Even in his own position room Egbuka has had to fight for attention with five-star prospect Jeremiah Smith turning heads, but Egbuka was the No. 1-rated receiver in the class of 2021 for a reason.

He could show that in multiple ways this fall as a receiver, runner and return man.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also mentioned his blocking ability as a potential key to unlocking more versatility in the offense.

4. The offensive line is coming into focus.

Maybe. Sort of.

Like quarterback, this was a sore subject much of last season. The unit improved as the year went on — as did McCord — but never quite looked like the type Ohio State fans expect (also like McCord).

An illness has hindered some development this month, but coach Justin Frye has more known quantities to work with. That meant three items from Thursday stood out: Tegra Tshabola has had a strong camp as the potential new starting right guard, Seth McLaughlin has been the most consistent offensive lineman of the preseason, and Austin Siereveld has opened the coaches’ eyes as a potential tackle of the future.

McLaughlin, a two-year starter at Alabama, could shore up the 2023 line’s weakest link, while the staff has been intrigued by Tshabola’s potential for more than a year.

Siereveld’s status is also important for a team short on true tackles even if experienced starters Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar take every important game rep this fall.

5. Youngsters are stepping up at receiver and running back.

Simply put, these are important developments for a team hoping to be playing deep into January.

Reserve receiver was identified as a position to watch entering preseason, but Day said he likes what he has seen from redshirt freshmen Brandon Inniss and Bryson Rodgers and sophomore Kojo Antwi this month.

True freshman James Peoples turned some heads at running back during early practices open to the media, and Day indicated he has continued to impress as camp wears on. That is critical at a position that has only four scholarship players entering the season.

6. Tight end is still a work in progress.

If there were any negatives Thursday, this would be it.

Day revealed Gee Scot Jr., a senior thought to be the heir apparent to Cade Stover at the position, has been in and out of the lineup this month. That created an opportunity for Ohio University transfer Will Kaczmarek to show the coaches he is “durable,” “accountable” and able to contribute to both the running and passing games.

Day also called upon Jelani Thurman, a high-ceiling sophomore from Georgia, to continue developing consistency and to learn to finish plays.

Thurman could answer depth questions at that position, but Day said he isn’t to that point yet.