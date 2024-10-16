Alter boys golf coach credits supportive community for three-year state championship run

“It’s getting pretty crowded with the district titles and three state titles and the three state runners-up the last six years,” Schuster said Tuesday.

Alter added to that collection Monday by winning its third straight Division II state championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

Schuster, a University of Dayton graduate who started coaching the team in 2015 and teaches social studies at Alter, said Alter’s success stems from a combination of factors.

“You’ve got a community here at Alter that really supports the golf program,” he said. “You’ve got parents who understand what we’re trying to do as a program, which is a key factor to success. From a personal standpoint, I think the fact that I’m in the building every day helps bring more visibility to the program and gets people excited about golf. Kids walk into my classroom, and they see the trophies and some of the results from our bigger tournaments. That gets people asking questions. It gets them excited about golf. It gets them engaged in the program, which I think from a community level here is really helpful.”

Alter had two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore in the top 35 in the state meet. Matthew Kreusch, who shot 75-66—140 to tie for medalist honors, became Alter’s first individual state champion since Davis Gochenouer in 2022.

Senior TJ Kreusch, Matthew’s older brother, finished third (74-74—148). His eagle putt on No. 18 on Sunday gave Alter a one-stroke lead over Ottawa Hills after the first round and set the tone for what would be a dominant performance on Monday.

TJ said he was struggling all day with the putter but got a pep talk from Schuster before his final hole of the day as he waited for other golfers to finish the hole.

“Be confident on your line,” Schuster told him. “Be confident over the putt.”

Then another golfer hit his ball next to Kreusch’s ball on the green, giving him a perfect line for his putt for eagle from 4 feet.

“When I hit it, I knew it was in,” Kreusch said. “I gave a little fist pump. Then when I was walking off the green, Coach told me that gave us a one-shot lead. I said, ‘Better late than never.’”

Alter won its seventh state championship. It won back-to-back championships twice in the 1990s (1992, 1993, 1998 and 1999).

Alter also has won state team championships in many sports: football (2008 and 2009); boys soccer (1987, 1988, 1998 and 2016); girls soccer (2016 and 2019); boys basketball (1978, 1999, 2001 and 2024); girls basketball (2008, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2022); boys cross country (1996); girls cross country (2007); and girls volleyball (2002, 2003 and 2006).

The other Dayton-area programs that have won state championships in boys golf are: Chaminade (1929 and 1933); Fairview (1934 and 1936); Fairmont (1961); Fairmont West (1963); Oakwood (1985, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013); Southeastern (1987); Fairborn (1988); Lakota West (2000); Minster (2009); and Kenton Ridge (2011).

Alter also won its seventh straight Greater Catholic League Co-Ed championship this season.

“I knew that we had a special team this year,” Schuster said. “Just a lot of experienced guys, guys that were used to playing with each other, guys that really had great summers. We had some incredible rounds early in the season, which gave me a lot of optimism for how the season could go.”

In other state golf tournament action from NCR Country Club in Kettering on Tuesday:

• Division I boys: Bellbrook senior CJ Scohy finished third, shooting 73-72—145. He was three strokes behind the medalist, Hoban senior Chris Pollak.

Franklin junior Aidem Standifer tied for 33rd (78-82—160).

• Division I girls: Centerville finished seventh, and Springboro was eighth.

Individual results: Springboro senior Taylor Dunkle (T-15th, 77-80—157); Centerville senior Brigid Nickell (T-25th, 85-78—163); Lebanon sophomore Olivia Donovan (T-30th, 84-82—166); Centerville senior Ava Bressler (T-33rd, 86-82—168); Springboro sophomore Elise Dunkle (T-36th, 81-88—169); Springboro junior Kinsley Brown (40th, 87-84—171); Centerville senior Nithya Nunna (41st, 88-84—172); Centerville junior Ava Snow (T-43rd, 87-89—176); Springboro junior Payton Bailey (T-50th, 90-93—183); Centerville junior Rebekah Hartley (54th, 94-93—187); and Springboro freshman Mickaela Grieshop (T-55th, 92-96—188).