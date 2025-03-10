5 players the Bengals could target in free agency

The “legal tampering period” opens Monday at noon, allowing the front office to begin talking to players who are scheduled to become free agents when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Needs are at defensive tackle, edge, linebacker, safety and guard, but most important is addressing those holes in the trenches.

Cincinnati recently cleared $27.1 million in cap space with the release of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and offensive guard Alex Cappa and with Sam Hubbard’s retirement.

Here is a look at some possible replacements expected to hit the market, assuming there might not be room for the flashier options:

1. Levi Onwuzurike, DT

The former Lions defensive tackle turned heads in 2024 while producing 47 pressures to go along with a 66.5 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, and he would be an instant upgrade for a Bengals defense in need of more push from the interior defensive line.

Since 2023, Onwuzurike ranks 13th among 36 qualified defensive linemen in PFF overall grade on 4-3 snaps (71.4), and last season, the 27-year-old recorded 28 tackles (one for a loss), 13 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

2. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE

After a breakout season in 2023, Koonce tore his ACL three days before the Raiders’ opener last year, and although it might be seen as a risk because of the injury, he could be the type of player the Bengals could scoop up at a reasonable price. He had an 18.5 percent win percentage in 2023 and finished with eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 43 tackles.

Koonce, 26, could serve as Hendrickson’s replacement, if he’s traded, or play opposite of him. The Bengals haven’t given up on Myles Murphy but need someone proven and Koonce was on the upswing before his injury.

3. Brandon Scherff, OG

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Scherff is on the older side, having turned 33 in December; however, he didn’t give up a sack last year with the Jaguars, and he’s a force in the trenches who would make life easier for Joe Burrow.

Scherff battled injuries over the past three years with Jacksonville but didn’t miss a start. He’s a former No. 5 overall draft pick of the Commanders in 2015 and a veteran right guard that can still get the job done.

4. Teven Jenkins, OG

Jenkins’ 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade last year with the Bears ranked 10th among qualified guards, and a strong pass-blocking guard is a priority for the Bengals, who ran the fifth-most pass plays in the NFL in 2024.

Injuries have been a concern, as Jenkins has yet to play more than 14 games, but that could put him on a discount and he would be a solid addition. He also put up a 74.3 PFF run-blocking grade last year.

5. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE

Odeyingbo could be another option on the edge. He’s had a bit of a quieter career but has 16.5 career sacks in four seasons, including 8.0 in 2023, and there’s still potential for growth. His slow start with Indianapolis could be attributed to a torn Achilles suffered before the draft, which limited his availability as a rookie in 2021.

The 25-year-old posted a 13.9 percent pass rush win rate last season, which was above average for qualifying edge rushers, and he led the Colts with 33 pressures.