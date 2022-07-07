3 Reds representatives to be part of MLB All-Star Futures Game

One current Dayton Dragon, one recent Dayton Dragon and a Reds legend will be part of the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game.
Dayton shortstop Elly De La Cruz will suit up for the National League team along with left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott, who began the season in Dayton and is now a member of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts.
Former Red Eric Davis is one of the National League coaches for the game, which will be played July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
De La Cruz is a switch-hitting shortstop who signed out of the the Dominican Republic four years ago and is a fast-rising star ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Reds organization according to MLB Pipeline.
The 20-year-old is batting .294 with a .910 OPS in 67 games for the Dragons. He has 15 homers, 47 RBI, 13 doubles and six triples. The 6-5, 200-pounder also has 25 steals.
Abbott is a left-handed starter who is 7-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 14 starts between Dayton and Chattanooga this season. He was 3-0 in four starts and five overall appearances for the Dragons.
The 23-year-old was the Reds’ second-round pick out of Virginia last year, and he is the team’s No. 12 prospect.
