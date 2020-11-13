Media outlets call Biden winner in Georgia

ABC, CNN and NBC projected the victory Friday as county elections officials began an unprecedented statewide recount of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Biden clinched the presidency Saturday in his race against President Donald Trump when he reached the needed 270 Electoral College votes when he captured Pennsylvia. He now has 290, according to the Associated Press, which does not include Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.