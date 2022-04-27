VOTER GUIDE: U.S. Congress 8th District Republican candidates

Education: B.S., US Military Academy (West Point); MBA, University of Notre Dame

Employment: Member of Congress

Community involvement: Chairman, Dayton Region Manufacturer’s Association (DRMA); Township Trustee, Concord Twp.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am a former Army Ranger serving in Congress to defend freedom. America needs a less expensive, less meddlesome, and more effective government from Washington, D.C. — a government that balances its budget, secures our border, grows the economy, and protects individual freedom — the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Congress needs to solve problems and serve people by advancing the principles that have made America the land of opportunity. Our representatives should reflect the views and values of our citizens, not other interests.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should educate themselves on the positions candidates hold, their qualifications for the office, and select the candidate that they believe will fight hardest for them once elected. I am a proven defender of freedom with a great resume and a strong voting record.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? More freedom. Less government. Sound money. 1. Security. National security includes border security, and it’s foundational for freedom at the federal level. I am working on a Stop the Cartels Act that would leverage all national security resources to secure our border, stop the cartels, and defund sanctuary cities. 2. Privacy. The federal government should not spy on American citizens. I am working on legislation to recognize that Americans have a property right in their personalized data. 3. Sound Money. I founded the Sound Money Caucus to help point the way back to responsible budgets for Congress. The current path of spending more than we have, and more than anyone will even lend, is bankrupting our nation, fueling inflation, and hurting families. It’s not compassionate to bankrupt America.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Legislation (as noted in the earlier question), collaboration with colleagues in the House and Senate, and education to influence support for a different direction in Congress.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Ohio’s 8th District includes Western Hamilton County (north and west of Cincinnati to the Ohio River), Butler County, Preble County, Darke County, and Southwestern Miami County.

Phil Heimlich

City: Symmes Twp.

Education: Undergraduate, Stanford University; Law degree, University of Virginia

Employment: Currently, attorney; previously, assistant Hamilton County prosecutor

Community involvement: Former Cincinnati City Council member, former Hamilton County Commissioner

Why are you seeking elected office? To protect democracy here and in Ukraine.

Why should voters elect you? I will fight against voter suppression at home and stand up to foreign aggression abroad.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1) Supporting free and fair elections; 2) Balancing the budget; 3) Reversing climate change.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1) I will oppose efforts to suppress our right to vote and lead the fight to end partisan gerrymandering; 2) I will vote against any federal budget that isn’t balanced and will insist we begin paying down the national debt; 3) I will insist our party become the pro-science party instead of the flat earth society.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Unlike my opponent, who: 1) voted against military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine; 2) voted against supporting NATO; and 3) voted against reporting and collecting evidence of Russian war crimes, I’ll stand with Ukraine 100%.