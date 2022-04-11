VOTER GUIDE: Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Republican candidates

Michele Henne

City: Oakwood

Education: Washington University in St. Louis, B.A.; University of Dayton School of Law, J.D.

Employment: Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, assistant prosecuting attorney (May 2019-present); Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, assistant prosecuting attorney (July 2006-May 2019); United States District Court-Southern District of Ohio, extern (January 2006-May 2006); Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, law clerk (June 2005-November 2005).

Community involvement: Ohio Supreme Court Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program, University of Dayton School of Law Leadership Honors Program Mentor, MOMs of Oakwood, homeroom parent, Oakwood United First Touch soccer coach, Oakwood Community Center Little Kickers soccer coach, Greene County Bar Association, Dayton Bar Association, Dayton Ballet Associate Board, Montgomery County Volunteer Victim Witness Advocate.

Why are you seeking elected office? While attending the University of Dayton School of Law, I clerked for a former Montgomery County judge. The learning experience was invaluable. Here, I learned the best judges mastered the task of being able to “see the forest through the trees,” so to speak. A quality judge recognizes that justice requires putting aside all political, personal and philosophical ideologies. Justice must remain genuinely blind. Staying impartial, free from biases and prejudices, is the bedrock principle that enables our legal system to work. As a common pleas court judge, I look forward to the responsibility to ensure these principles are always apparent in my courtroom.

Why should voters elect you? I have served the public as an assistant prosecutor throughout my legal career. If I am fortunate enough to be your next Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge, I will carry my commitment to public service forward. An extensive array of trial experience fosters the legal knowledge I will bring to the bench. I gained significant trial and courtroom experience while prosecuting a wide range of cases, including homicides, child abuse, narcotics and many other felony offenses. I also serve my community and local school as a homeroom parent and soccer coach. But if there’s one thing I believe the voters should know about me, I am dedicated to advancing diversity. As an Asian American female, it would be my honor and privilege to be the forerunner of future Asian Americans that wish to serve their community as judge.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? One of my top priorities will be to ensure cases and trials resolve without undue delay. Unfortunately, there have been increased intervals of time in cases reaching resolutions, and these interruptions hinder justice and postpone solutions for all parties. As a judge, I will set firm deadlines for all parties to submit pleadings and motions. As the judge, this practice will allow me to make prompt decisions and allow cases to continue progressing to either agreed resolutions or trials. My two other priorities are to ensure the process and administration of justice remain fair. I will allow all parties to present their arguments and consider their perspective before deciding. Additionally, all decisions will occur within the confines of the law, without any bias or prejudices.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? See the above response

Anything else you would like voters to know? It would be an honor and privilege to be elected as your next judge. If I am your next judge, I want the voters to know that my door is always open to anyone and everyone.

Caption Kim Melnick Caption Kim Melnick

Kim Melnick

Education: Bachelor’s of science in business from Wright State University, 1990; Juris Doctorate from University of Dayton School of Law, 1993.

Employment: I began my career at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in January of 1994. In 1996, I left the office to pursue a private practice where I focused on Domestic Relations, Criminal Defense and a bit of Probate work. I returned to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for two years and then moved to Colorado. There I was a deputy district attorney for Jefferson County. I returned to Ohio and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in the fall of 2006, where I am still employed and am working for our Violent Crimes Bureau doing homicide trials.

Community involvement: I have held no elected offices in the past and am currently on no boards.

Why are you seeking elected office? Montgomery County needs balance in our courts. I have the experience to provide that balance in a fair and just manner.

Why should voters elect you? I have the courtroom experience from doing well over 100 trials in Montgomery County Courts. I am keenly aware of the issues that arise in this setting and how to deal with these issues fairly or all people concerned. I care deeply for the safety of the community where I was born and raised.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? To preserve the integrity of the court. To equally and efficiently apply the laws to all parties. To provide justice to victims and safety to our community.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will ensure that court rules and procedures are properly followed by all parties and their attorneys in a timely manner. I will consistently interpret the laws of Ohio as they were intended by our legislature. I will seek out and consider victim impact in all cases and impose sentences that are appropriate based on the crimes committed, the prior records of defendants and the safety of our community in criminal cases.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I was born and raised in this community. I have tried well over 100 cases in our courts for more than 20 years. I have decades of experience and maturity as a trial attorney. I have dedicated myself to our justice system. It is the best justice system in the world, and I’m proud to continue to be a part of it. Our court and community needs and deserves this type of experience and dedication on the bench.