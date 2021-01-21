Read what DeWine wrote to President Biden; Top request is more COVID vaccine

At the end of the letter was a handwritten note that praised Biden’s team and wished the president his best, saying:

Mr. President — Your team has been great to work with. We appreciate the outreach. We look forward to working with you! My best to you. Mike -

DeWine also asked for a national strategy for seasonal/migrant workers; a national television, radio and social media campaign on the importance of getting the vaccine; an extension of federal funding for Ohio National Guard COVID-19 missions; greater flexibility with how states and local government can use federal COVID relief funds; an extension of temporary Medicaid support; significant federal investment in public health infrastructure for state and local health departments; and broadband solutions to bring internet access to people in underserved areas or barriers keeping them from being able to connect.