Read what DeWine wrote to President Biden; Top request is more COVID vaccine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Joe Biden two days before his inauguration outlining Ohio’s most critical needs.
At the top of the list of nine points was more coronavirus vaccine.
“We can deal with most of the other challenges surrounding its distribution, but the need for more is an imperative,” DeWine wrote to then President-elect Biden.
At the end of the letter was a handwritten note that praised Biden’s team and wished the president his best, saying:
Mr. President —
Your team has been great to work with. We appreciate the outreach. We look forward to working with you! My best to you.
Mike
DeWine also asked for a national strategy for seasonal/migrant workers; a national television, radio and social media campaign on the importance of getting the vaccine; an extension of federal funding for Ohio National Guard COVID-19 missions; greater flexibility with how states and local government can use federal COVID relief funds; an extension of temporary Medicaid support; significant federal investment in public health infrastructure for state and local health departments; and broadband solutions to bring internet access to people in underserved areas or barriers keeping them from being able to connect.