Property owners who wish to appeal valuations must do so this week

You disagree with the amount you pay in property taxes. The BOR cannot directly change the amount of taxes you owe. If the board’s decision results in a change to your property’s value, your taxes will be adjusted accordingly.

Or, surrounding properties are in poor condition.

The first step in appealing your property value is to fill out a complaint form online. Butler County residents may do so at butlercountyauditor.org/Real-Estate/Board-of-Revision.

The Board of Revision is a three-person, quasi-judicial body in county government that is responsible for conducting the hearings to determine the taxable value of property. The board is comprised of a member from the offices of county treasurer, county commission and county auditor.

The Butler County BOR website states:

Once the Board of Revision issues a decision, the value that the board determines will remain the value for the year in which the complaint was filed and, if the complaint was filed in the first year of the Auditor’s three-year appraisal cycle, the following two years, or, if the complaint was filed in the second year of the three year cycle, the following year, unless there is a significant change in circumstances.

These include:

- Adding a significant new tenant or the loss of a significant tenant

- New construction at the property

- Destruction of the property in whole or in part

- An arms-length sale of the property.