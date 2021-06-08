Police: Man crashes after cicada flies into car, smacks into his face

Cincinnati police urged motorists to roll up their windows following the evening crash in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive after they said a young man drove through a large swarm of cicadas when one flew inside his car. He was temporarily stunned after the cicada hit him in his face, and his reaction led him to crash into the pole.

“Historically each time they emerge, there have been several car crashes attributed to their presence. This year is no different,” Cincinnati police posted on Facebook.