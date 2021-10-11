journal-news logo
Police: Child rape suspect used online gaming platform to meet 12-year-old girl

Malik Perkins-Terris Williams. Photo courtesy the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.
Malik Perkins-Terris Williams. Photo courtesy the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

Ohio
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Moraine police detectives arrested a man in Cleveland accused of using on online gaming platform to meet a 12-year-old girl before sexually assaulting her.

Malik Perkins-Terriss Williams, 25, of Cleveland Heights, is facing one count of rape involving a victim younger than 13, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

The investigation began in July following allegations of a sexual assault involving a child in Moraine, according to police.

“At that time the suspect was reported to have initially contacted the minor victim over an online gaming platform,” a press release read. “The suspect continued to groom the child on social media until the victim provided him with their residential address.”

Williams entered the girl’s bedroom around 4 a.m. July 26 through a window and sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

The girl was under the impression Williams was coming over to play Fortnite, according to an affidavit. She reported the incident on July 28 and was treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“Malik Williams was identified as a suspect after a search warrant of his Snapchat account revealed messages between him and the victim to include her sending him her address,” an affidavit read. “A search warrant on his phone service produced a … report showing Malik Williams drove to Moraine, Ohio, from Cleveland, Ohio, during the early morning hours of July 26, 2021.”

A search of Ohio’s DNA Index System matched the DNA collected with Williams, according to court records.

