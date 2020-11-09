Ohio AG backs GOP lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining several other Republican attorneys general arguing in favor of a GOP lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Yost announced the filing of a legal argument Monday afternoon in the case Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar. The filing, an amicus brief, can be submitted to the court by someone who has an interest in the case but isn’t a party to the case.
President Donald Trump was ahead in votes in Pennsylvania before the mail-in ballots pushed his opponent, now presumed President-elect Joe Biden to a lead in the commonwealth.
“This constitutional question will come up again in future elections. It is in the best interest of all Ohioans — all of America — to gain a definitive answer, regardless of politics," Yost stated in the release.
The lawsuit by the Pennsylvania GOP protests the state Supreme Court’s decision to allow mail-in ballots three additional days to arrive. The suit argues that the extension violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.
In addition to Ohio, attorney generals from Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma also were expected to sign the court brief.