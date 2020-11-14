Missing adult alert canceled for Clermont County man

An endangered missing adult alert for a missing Clermont County man with Alzheimer’s disease has now been canceled.
The statewide alert was issued Friday night for 89-year-old Cottrell Sullivan, who was last seen at 3:05 p.m. when he drove away from a store on Eastgate North Drive.
Sullivan stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.
He drives a gray 2005 Buick LeSabre with Ohio license plate GTP 3249.
Anyone who spots Sullivan or his car is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.