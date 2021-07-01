Man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested in southwest Ohio

The FBI received tips from at least four people regarding Timothy Allen Hart’s participation in the riot, including associated social media accounts and a description of the clothing he wore on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Hart, of Huber Heights, is accused of posting five videos to YouTube, including four on Jan. 6 that include a video of the rally for President Donald Trump; a video taken while walking to the U.S. Capitol; and two videos that appear to be recorded from the top of a scaffolding showing protesters pushing past Capitol police. A fifth video from Jan. 4 is captioned “Headed to DC from Dayton Ohio to support President Trump because the election was tainted” and shows Hart driving to Washington, D.C., during which he said he is going “to represent for Donald J. Trump,” the statement of facts read.