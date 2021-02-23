Former NBA player buys southwest Ohio seminary property with plans for sports center

“With it came a lot of extra land and an outdoor pool,” Millard said.

Wright often would swim in that pool as a young man, and his mom worked at a concession stand there, Millard said.

The plan is to develop a sports center with basketball courts, swimming and other amenities, he said.

“His basic idea is he wants to give back to the community where he lived,” the seminary president said.

The parties just closed on the purchase about a week ago, he added. “We’re excited about the partnership.”

Wright attended UD 2007 to 2011 and has played professionally for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. He played most recently for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

Wright has been vocal about his local plans in the past. In 2019, Wright and former basketball Trotwood Madison High School teammate Chris Pearson spoke with the Dayton Daily News about their desire to build a 77,000 square foot multi-sport complex, making it one of the largest indoor facilities in the Dayton area.

It was thought then the complex could house Wright’s Foundation and his Flyght Academy, which sponsors teams, hosts youth camps in the area and more.

“We feel obligated because we grew up here,” Wright said in 2019.

Wright was not available for comment. A representative of Wright’s on Monday said there are plans to say more about the project in the near future.