Five things to know about working in Ohio and paychecks

The new annual report on the State of Working in Ohio was released on Sunday by Policy Matters Ohio.
Here are five things to know about the report issued by the liberal-leaning Columbus-based think tank.
1. Ohio remains behind the nation in jobs recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic began but by July employers had restored 85.3% of the jobs lost.
2. College graduates in Ohio were paid more than twice the median hourly wage paid to high school graduates in 2021.
3. Ohioans are more educated compared to 1979, with 90.8% graduating high school in 2020, compared to 75.7% in 1979, and the percentage earning a bachelor’s degree or higher almost doubling to 28.9%
High school and college graduation rates - Ohio 1979-2020
|Education
|1979
|2020
|No high school degree
|24.4%
|9.2%
|High school or more
|75.7%
|90.8%
|Bachelor's degree or more
|14.7%
|28.9%
Source: U.S. Census data for 1979 and 2016-2020. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.
4. Black workers at all educational levels were paid less in 2021 than white workers with the same amount of education in Ohio.
Wages by race and education - Ohio 2021
|Less than high school
|High school
|Some college
|College degree
|Advanced college degree
|Black workers
|n/a
|$14.73
|$16.30
|$22.80
|$30.32
|White workers
|$11.94
|$18.01
|$19.41
|$28.51
|$35.64
Note: Median hourly wages in 2021 dollars; n/a not available due to small sample size
Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey microdata. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.
5. Female workers at all educational levels were paid less in 2021 than male workers with the same amount of education in Ohio.
Wages by gender and education - Ohio 2021
|Less than high school
|High school
|Some college
|College degree
|Advanced college degree
|Women
|$10.57
|$15.01
|$16.63
|$24.91
|$32.96
|Men
|$13.98
|$19.56
|$21.04
|$31.41
|$41.68
Note: Median hourly wages in 2021 dollars
Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey microdata. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.
Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook
About the Author