Federal judge panel gives Ohio until May 28 to pass maps on its own

A federal three-judge panel issued an order Wednesday that it said gives Ohio’s Redistricting Commission one more try to create approved maps before it steps in and imposes a previously rejected set.
In the order, the panel said that if Ohio’s Redistricting Commission doesn’t adopt new maps by May 28, it will impose the third set of maps that the Ohio Supreme Court shot down as unconstitutional gerrymanders favoring the Republican party.
The choice of the third maps, it said, was partly because the state had already started preparing to use that set of maps before they were struck down.
The order also said that the federal court will order the primary be set for Aug. 2 if Ohio doesn’t act before May 28.
If new maps are passed before May 28 and the state “can conduct a primary in a timely fashion,” then those maps will take effect.
In a release, the Equal Districts Coalition, an Ohio group of over 30 organizations including the Ohio State Conference of the NAACP, called the decision a win for Ohio voters, “as a panel of federal judges rightfully chose to leave decisions involving Ohio’s constitution and Ohio’s legislative districts up to Ohio’s highest court for the time being.”
It later added that the Ohio Supreme Court made it clear that “fair maps are possible, and legal maps already exist in the independent mappers’ nearly finalized drafts.”
The federal order comes after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down a fourth set of proposed maps as unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans, which is the same reason it struck down the prior three maps.
Ohio’s Supreme Court insisted on a proportion of seats that met Ohio voters’ actual preferences in the last few elections, breaking down to 54% Republican and 46% Democratic. Under current maps, Republicans hold a supermajority in both houses.
