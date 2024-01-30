Are you owed money? Ohio says there is $4B in unclaimed funds

There is a lot of money in Ohio that hasn’t been claimed by the state’s residents, and officials are encouraging people to get it.
February is Unclaimed Funds Month, and there is about $4 billion waiting to be claimed, according to the Ohio Dept. of Commerce. To see if you are owed money, go online to missingmoney.com.
In 2022, the average claim was $4,000. Much of the unclaimed funds in Ohio belongs to those who are deceased.
Unclaimed money is lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the Ohio Dept. of Commerce after accounts go inactive, which is usually a 3-5 year period.
For more information, visit unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
