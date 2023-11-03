BreakingNews
Archdiocese: SW Ohio church spray-painted over Issue 1

1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Washington Twp. church is among more than dozen Catholic properties reporting vandalism and stolen Issue 1 signs, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

On Oct. 18, the front door window of Incarnation Church was spray painted to cover a sign encouraging people to vote no on Issue 1. A photo provided by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati showed the door had been painted to read “vote yes.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the incident but the church at 55 Williamsburg Lane opted against filing a report. The sheriff’s office has not received any other claims of vandalism or thefts related to any Issue 1 signs.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati reported more than a dozen Catholic church properties in the region have reported theft or vandalism related to Issue 1 signs.

The sheriff’s office said any trespassing or criminal damaging incidents are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

