ZWOLSKI, Marion T.



Was born at home on September 13, 1940, in Dayton to Marion S. and Sophie (Zembruski) Zwolski. He died suddenly August 3, 2022, at home. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years Jane (Buechele) Zwolski, and their children, Carolyn (Tom Powell) and Douglas (Niki), two grandchildren, Emily Powell, and Steve Zwolski, five sisters – Genevieve (Albers), Charlotte (Menker), Teresa (Glascock), Elizabeth (Jacobs), Christine Zwolski, nieces, nephews, and many good friends. He was predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers and two sisters.



He attended St. Adalbert elementary school and Chaminade high school where he graduated in 1958. He worked at the Colonial Soda Grill in downtown Dayton while in high school, and he met a lot of interesting people there. He had always loved golf and even built a green by the church, so he decided to pursue a job at a golf course. He started as a seasonal at Kittyhawk Golf Course and worked his way up to Golf Course Superintendent. He retired after 30 years of service. We lived in Dayton all our lives until 21 years ago when we moved to an old farmhouse on 10 acres in West Milton. We loved it and felt it was a very special blessing from God. Marion started his own plants and had a wonderful garden and shared the fruits of his labor with many people. He loved trains and had an extensive collection of RR memorabilia. He also accomplished a long-time goal of his – being a Purple Martin landlord.



Friends and family may visit from 9:30AM-11:00AM on Wednesday, August 17 at Our Lady of Mercy, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM.



He was a loving and kind man and will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Our Lady of Mercy St. Vincent DePaul. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne.

