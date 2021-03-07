X

ZWICK, Cheryl D.

Age 70, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her residence. Cheryl was a 1968 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School and graduated from

Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology. She was a Nail Technician for many years in the Dayton area. Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy R.; and brother, Gregory Baines. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Robinett and her fiancé, James Combs; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert and April Zwick, David M. Zwick; sisters and brothers-in-law, Yevetta and Mark Castiglione, Deborah and Carlos Helton; brother, Jeff Baines; grandchildren, Dylan Jump, Kevin Robinett, Kaylee, Daisy, Preston and Isabell Zwick, Luke Noyes; and many other relatives and friends. A private memorial service was held at St. John's United Church of Christ, 515 East Third Street with Rev. Dr Adam Wirrig

officiating. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

