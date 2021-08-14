journal-news logo
ZWART, Rosalyn Alice

Of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her

parents Leo and Gladys (Knowles) Meyer; brother-in-law John Wesley Law; sister-in-law Carolyn Meyer. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; two children Cheryl (Donald) Ennis and Paul

(Sheryl) Zwart; brother

Theodore Meyer; sister Deloris Law; grandchildren Alexander and Alyssa Ennis, Zachary and Bethany Zwart. Rosalyn was a graduate of Fairborn High School. She was a passionate

gardener, seamstress, and vocalist. Rosalyn loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their special events. She was an active member of the South Dayton Presbyterian Church. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, August 15th from 2-4 PM, for a public visitation at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with a 4:00 PM service to follow. On Monday, the 16th, an 11AM burial will take place at the Dayton National Cemetery. Additional information may be found and online condolences may be left for the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


