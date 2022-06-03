ZULOCK, Linda Frances



Age 70 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, May 28, 2022, at home surrounded by those who loved her. Linda was a life-long resident of Middletown. She was born to Donald and Janet (McCullough)



DeFrates, on June 2, 1951. She graduated from Middletown High School. She had worked at Otterbein Retirement



Community for 38 years when she retired in 2013. Linda was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Family was everything to Linda. She loved camping, collecting Longaberger baskets, and Snowbabies. Linda is survived by her husband, Stephen Louis Zulock; daughter, Tiffany Marie VanSkoyck, grandchildren, Austyn S. VanSkoyck and Bryson M. VanSkoyck; siblings, Bobbie Evingham, Michael (JoNell) DeFrates, BethAnn (Glenn) Lowman, Mark (Jewell) DeFrates, Kristin Haskins, Marcy



(Johnny) Million, sisters-in-law, Mary Ann DeHeart, Cathy A. Zulock, Sandra L. Richter, Janet (Frankey) Butler, Karen (Ray) Rogers, several nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Aletia Douglas. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Donna Freiberg, grandparents, Joseph and Frances McCullough, Charles and Lenora DeFrates, and nephews, Bradney DeFrates and Michael DeFrates II. Also, preceding her in death is her favorite little mini-schnauzer, Maddie Lynn. Linda is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Steve Reeves officiating and Mary Ann DeHeart giving a Eulogy. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington



Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



