ZOLL, William "Bill"



Age 82, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



December 2, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was born on April 8, 1938, in Tiffin, Ohio, the son of Cletus Zoll, Sr. and Mary (Allman) Zoll. He was



preceded in death by his



parents; brother Robert Zoll;



sister Revella Swett; daughter Sharen Marie Adkinson; and son Michael Gray Zoll. He is



survived by his wife of 61 years, Muriel (Gray) Zoll, Centerville, Ohio, originally from Brewer, Maine; daughter Terri and



son-in-law, Bill Bieganek. He is also survived by his brother, Clete Zoll and sister-in-law, Patricia Zoll, as well as his sister, Anna Myers and brother-in-law, Cliff Myers. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren. Bill attended school in Tiffin, Ohio and earned a B.S. Degree in Management from Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of exemplary service. Bill went on to work for General Dynamics, Price Waterhouse Coopers before retiring from LOGTEC, Inc. in Fairborn, Ohio. Bill and Muriel were active



volunteers at Bethany Lutheran Village for many years. He is well known for his devotion to Muriel, parking his blue



scooter outside her door for daily visits. Bill will be missed by his family and many friends and will be long remembered by all. A private service will be held graveside at David's



Cemetery in Kettering. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in 2021. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, the United Service Organization (USO) or Hospice of Dayton. No flowers please. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.Routsong.com.

