Zois, Bill G.



ZOIS, Bill G., age 98, of Oakwood, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at Kettering Health Main Campus. Bill immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1967, he worked and eventually retired from Blue Bird Baking Company and was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George & Ekaterini "Irene" Zois. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Athanasia "Sia" Zois; daughter & son-in-law, Maria & Chris Tzouras of Oakwood; sons & daughters-in-law, Nick & Michelle Zois of Centerville, George Zois of Oakwood, Chris & Christy Zois of Centerville; grandchildren, Angela (Nick) Lander, Dino Tzouras, Nicole (Nick) Bikas, Vasilis Zois; great- grandchildren, Sophia & Mary Lander, Vasiliki & Aristomenis Bikas; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, August 25, 2023 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook & Father Mark P. Emroll officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 noon Friday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Legacy Fund in Bill's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com