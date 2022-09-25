ZOBRIST, Thomas N. "Tom"



Passed away February 20, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital as the result of a brain hemorrhage. He was born on November 8, 1940, to Elmer Zobrist and Kathryn (Blust) Zobrist. His parents and his brother, Jerry, preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Donald and Dorothy Steinbach. In accordance with his wishes, Tom was °cremated under the care of Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home and Crematories.



He is survived by Donna (Steinbach) Zobrist, his wife of 53 1/2 years. She provided much nagging and nonsense which he graciously and cheerfully accepted. Also surviving are his two wonderful daughters, Amy Zobrist of Dayton and Emily (Ryan) Gaston of Georgia. His three exceptional grandchildren, Ainsley and Brigid Gaston and Duncan Zobrist, were his greatest delight. Also surviving are three brothers-in-law and their wives, Dale (Carla) Steinbach of Florida, Bob (Ruth) Steinbach of Dayton, and John (Pam) Steinbach of Indiana, as well as several much loved nieces and nephews.



Tom graduated from Patterson Coop High School and served in the Army stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington. He worked at NCR for several years and was later self-employed as a manager/owner of several businesses. By far his favorite was Fisherman's Quarters in Dayton where he could share his love of fishing and telling stories. He loved the Michigan U.P., Dayton Flyers basketball, Ohio State football, and the Cincinnati Bengals. He loved playing cards and all kinds of games, seldom coming out on the losing side. His problem solving skills around home were unique and non-traditional, but they worked!



By far, his greatest asset was the kindness he showed to everyone. He lived in a house full of opinionated and outspoken women, but rarely had an unkind word to say about anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A very casual gathering for friends and family will be held at the Milton Athletic Club, 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton, Ohio, 45403 on Sunday, October 9th from 1:00-3:00pm. Please join us for lunch and memories. If you plan to attend, call or text Donna at (937) 272-1974 this week so that we can plan accordingly.



Tom loved to eat, fish, and play games. With that in mind, if you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the following: The Food Bank, Inc. 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio, 45417. The Food Bank works with a variety of organizations to relieve hunger in the area. Dorwood Optimist Club, PO Box 292266, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Dorwood Optimist Club sponsors a Hooked On Fishing and Not on Drugs Youth Fishing Derby.



Huber Heights Senior Center, 6428 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio, 45424. This is where Tom played pinochle and euchre regularly.



