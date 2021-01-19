ZINSMEISTER, Philip Lee



Phil was born to Phyllis and Paul Zinsmeister on June 28th, 1951. He was the first of five children that the Lord blessed Phyllis and Paul with. Phil graduated from Fairfield High School in 1969 and began a career in



the beverage industry. His professional life took him to many regions of this great country that he loved so dearly. He started his career driving a delivery truck for 7up/RC Cola and moved up the company ladder from there. He relocated several times to pursue professional endeavors before finishing out his career in the beverage industry with BBMI as the General Manager of the Akron/Youngstown service area. After that, Phil continued to travel and pursue other opportunities including owning and managing several UPS stores. It was during this time of his life that he met the person he would spend the remainder of his days with, Ms. Nancy McGurk. Phil and Nancy both shared a love for the game of golf, traveling, their beloved dog Brutus, their country, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play football on Saturdays. They had an incredible opportunity to move to San Jose Del Cabo on the Baja Peninsula in Los Cabos, Mexico. They built their dream home and had a wonderful time doing all the things they loved while living in paradise. Phil had an interesting life to say the least. He will be remembered fondly and sorely missed by his family and the many friends and acquaintances he made over the years. Phil was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend, and someone many looked up to. For the Zinsmeister family and all of their spouses and children, he held a special place of reverence and fondness, a bigger than life type of personality that we all longed to be around. Phil's incredible life journey ended on January 11th 2021, at his home in Mexico. He is survived by his wife Nancy Mcgurk, his children Natalie Bree (Evan) Scott, Erin (Carl) Baxendale, Brandon Zinsmeister, Kate (Brad) Fisher, four grandchildren, and siblings Paula (Larry) Rhodis, Peggy Sharp, Pete (Nancy) Zinsmeister, and Penny (Michael) Wenzel. In addition to them, he had many nieces and nephews that loved and adored him and will dearly miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Jami



Sharp-Higgins. The family will have a celebration of life



ceremony at a later date and will announce those plans when available.

