ZINK, Virgil



74, of Miamisburg. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, Heaven gained Virgil when he passed away at 5:45 p.m. after a brief, but tough battle with lung cancer. He went peacefully, surrounded by loved ones and the sounds of Jimmy Buffet's "Boat Tunes" at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. Virgil, son to William F. and Mary E. Zink of Miamisburg, was born Oct. 6, 1948, and was the fourth of their six children. Virgil graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1966. Less than a year later, he bravely enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, in May 1967. He served three years and, in 1969, was honorably discharged after being injured and receiving the Purple Heart Medal. Additionally, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device, Combat Action Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. Once discharged, Virgil started a family in 1970 then joined the Miami Township Fire Department in 1975. He was a mentor, a teammate, a brother, a paramedic, a teacher — and later — in 1986, a Deputy Chief. He retired in 2003. His first grandchild, Jake, was born in 2006 and later that year, he purchased a boat — a Grand Banks Trawler — and the navigation plans for the Year-Long "Great Loop" Cruising trip began. He ventured this voyage as a solo captain. Virgil's family waved goodbye from the Ohio River in Cincinnati. They would meet again in February 2007 in The Bahamas to make many wonderful memories. He completed his trip in Cincinnati, where he had begun, one year prior. In 2007, Virgil and Ann Harris (of Miamisburg) became close. Their love grew and they became partners who loved travel, dogs, all things equestrian, card clubs, home remodeling and much more. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Zink; and brother-in-law, Dale Fortney. Virgil is survived by his significant other, Ann Harris; daughter Vanessa (Justin) Fischer; grandchildren, Jake (16), Brady (14) & Lily (7) Fischer; siblings, Doug (Carol) Zink, Linda Fortney, Diane (Dick) Schmiesing, Cindy (Scott) Koenig; sister-in-law, Betsy Zink; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, extended and blended family members. He was the best dad, an awesome grandpa, and a favorite uncle. Virgil was also a Trustee and active member of the American Legion, Post 165 in Miamisburg for many years. His presence at The Legion will certainly be missed. Please join us for Virgil's Celebration of Life with Military Honors on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:00 p.m. at The American Legion, Post 165, 35 N. Main St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. A private inurnment will occur at Dayton National Cemetery. Special memories and stories may be shared at www.GebhartSchmidtParramore.com for the Zink family.

