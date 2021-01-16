ZIMMERMAN, Lorraine

ZIMMERMAN,



Rev. Lorraine M.



Rev. Lorraine M Zimmerman, was born May 3, 1963, to



Clair and Roslyn Wibright



Zimmerman. She is a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School class of 1981. She attended Otterbein College where she got her degree in Theology. She received her Master



of Divinity from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.



She was an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church in the Upper New York Conference. She served small churches in Upstate New York for 20 years. The churches she served



included: Leonardsville, Edmonston, Chaplain at Pathfinder Village, Cooper's Plains, Presho, Sandy Creek and Orwell. Her last appointment was to the Amazing Grace Parish of Port



Byron, Victory, and Butler.



Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and leaves behind a one brother Brent Zimmerman of Mechanicsburg, Ohio. She is also survived by cousins who she enjoyed growing up with very much and her dear friends Candy Whiting,



Rev. Cindee Johnson, Debra Vanderhoof, Janice Borse and



Lana Young.



Her soulmate came to her late in life. Art Minier was the love she had waited for. He filled her everyday with love and joy. She also loved and was loved by her fur babies Chance and Max.



She enjoyed growing up on the family farm, acrylic painting, colored pencils, glass fusion, photography, cooking, and entertaining. Her greatest joy in life was serving her Lord Jesus Christ and bringing the good news to those who felt lost, she also loved to lead Bible Studies and Worship. She had many amazing friends at Wildwood United Methodist Church and she loved them all.



Services are pending and a Celebration of Life will be held in both Florida and Ohio in the near future.



Anyone wishing a bulletin or pictures for now may request them from artminier@gmail.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way the Villages, Florida 32162.



Arrangements entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

