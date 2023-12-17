Zimmerman, Barbara

Zimmerman, Barbara Ann

age 77, of Upper Arlington, died December 8, 2023. Born in Dayton, Ohio to Mariana (Mullen) and Bud Zimmerman. Survived by sister, Mary (Tim) Titus and most loved niece and nephew: Lauren and Ian. Graduated from University of Dayton and Ohio State University. Member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Upper Arlington. Private burial. Donations to Chaminade Julienne High School, 505 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. To share a memory of Barbara or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

