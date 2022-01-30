ZETTLER, Barbara Jean



Bonita Springs, FL – Barbara Jean Zettler, 86, of Bonita Springs, FL, and Hamilton, OH, passed away on January 15, 2022, at Naples Community Hospital. She was born on



October 21, 1935, to Rudolph and Anna Prochaska in Bellaire, OH.



Barbara was a graduate of Bellaire High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, OH, where she studied art and music education. She was married to Louis for 61 years who was also her caregiver in her final years. She spent her career teaching art and music for 32 years in the Fairfield City School District in Fairfield, OH. While raising her family, she also created and sold beautiful homemade jewelry and enjoyed gardening. She loved spending time with her family and her friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.



She is survived by her husband Louis, Sr.; son, Louis, Jr. (Nicole), and granddaughter, Savannah of Naples, FL; brother, William Prochaska of Naples FL; and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Michael; grandson, Anthony; her parents; and siblings, MaryAnn McMasters and Linda Prochaska.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's choice of a charitable organization.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

