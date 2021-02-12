ZERKEL, Ned D.



78 of Clayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice on February 8, 2021. He was born May 22, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Chaminade Julienne High School in 1960. He worked for the Dayton Daily Newspaper and retired after 42 years. He was an active member of the Jaycees, volunteering many hours. Ned and his wife moved to Indian Lake after retiring from the newspaper where he



enjoyed time on the lake in his pontoon boat. He enjoyed art such as drawing and sculpting and took many classes at the Dayton Art Institute. He also loved his chewing tobacco and creamsicles. He is preceded in death by his father Harry;



mother Arvella, and loving brother, Tom. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie (Gerhard) of 57 years; brothers John



(Carol) and Don (Sandy); his daughters, Lisa Zerkel, Deborah Sutton, Cheryl Crissinger and her long-time companion



Wendell Young; grandchildren, Julie Rike, Kristin Wray (Brian), Michael Sutton and Sarah Crissinger-Hare (Seth); great-grandchildren, Ethan, Braeden, Camron, Carson, Ellie and Olive and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will be



Monday, February 15, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410, followed by services at 11:00 am. Please join us for a Celebration of Life after the service at Veteran of Foreign Wars post # 9582, 4170 Old Springfield Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377.

