ZENT, Sally Ines



Feb. 9, 1926 - April 17, 2021



Sally was born in Yamacraw, KY, to the late Robert and



Viola Whalen Meadows. She passed away at her home in Cookeville surrounded by family. Sally moved to Cookeville from Ohio in 2000 after she



retired as a teacher for the Northmont City School System where she gave over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and daughter along with three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with one sister. She will be laid to rest on



July 31, following a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

