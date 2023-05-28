ZELNICK, David R.



Age 94, of Troy, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, at the Miami County Hospice. He was born February 2, 1929, in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Antonia & Rudolf Zelnick. On August 31, 1952, he married Helen (nee: Comfort) Zelnick whom he met at Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, where he received his BS Degree. Dave is survived by his three sons, Dr. Charles Zelnick (Vicki) of Deer Isle, Maine, Mark Zelnick (Janet) of Huber Heights and Peter Zelnick (Judy) of Troy; 10 grandchildren, Aubree, Karen, Leah, Pam, Elizabeth, Katy, James, Allison, Rachel & Michelle; and by 11 great grandchildren. Dave was the founder of Atlas Vac Machine and he retired from Zed Industries, Inc in Vandalia, Ohio, which he founded in 1969. In 2004 he received the Society of Plastic Industries Midwest Region Founders Award. Dave was an instrument rated private pilot. In addition to flying, he enjoyed fishing  especially at Neebish Island, Michigan. Foremost, he loved his family. Dave was a 54-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton. A memorial service will be held there on Friday, June 2, at 11 AM. Interment will be at Neebish Island, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dave to either the Salvation Army, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton, Ohio.

