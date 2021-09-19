ZEIGLER, Ronald N.



Age 74, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was a resident in the community for 60 years. Ronald was most proud of his children and grandchildren. An avid sports fan who loved both the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. Ronald was generous with his time and resources, willing to help those who needed assistance. He will be missed. Preceded in death by mother, Philintha Zeigler; daughter, Kellee Hunter; wife, Catherine Zeigler. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Major (Kiana Russell) Zeigler; daughter, Jacqueline Rucker; sister, Julia Leland; grandchildren, Gabriel Zeigler, Teniola Ogunsanya, Emery and Everett Zeigler; a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service 10:30 am Tuesday, September 21 at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

