ZECHMAN, Linda L. Linda L. Zechman, 74, of Springboro, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, following a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer at Hospice of Central Ohio-OSU. Linda was born December 11, 1945, in Lisbon, OH, to Dick and Blanche Neill. She married Fred Zechman 53 years ago in Lisbon, OH. Linda graduated from Capital University in 1967 and spent 30 years teaching in Ohio and New Mexico. During her first 18 years with Fred she also spent time being a coach's wife which included cooking team meals, hosting players and supporting injured players throughout the years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. They were a joy to her in the final years. She always had a smile for them. Survivors include her husband Fred, daughter Gretchen (Jeff) Polivka, Haymarket, VA, daughter-in-law Gweyn (Eric) Zechman, Dublin, OH. Three grandchildren, Maddie (13) Zechman, Alexis (10) and Thomas (7) Polivka; sisters Joan Kelch, Lisbon, OH and Susan Zehentbauer, Hanoverton, OH. Linda was preceded in death by her son Eric (2016) and her sister Nancy (2020). Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, where a family service will begin at 2:00 pm at Newcomer, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

